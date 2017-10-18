Columbus Police Dept. hosts career fair at CSU

The Columbus Police Department will host a career fair at Columbus State University Wednesday.

The career fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, and is geared towards students and alumni.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet recruiters and ask them questions about joining the force.

