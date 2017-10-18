News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

The Greater Columbus Fair is coming to the fountain city very soon.More >>
A funeral will be held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
Columbus police are diverting traffic at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Britt David Road. Power lines are down and have blocked traffic.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.More >>
Coroners across the state of Alabama are getting a helping hand in East Alabama when it comes to crime scenes and death investigations.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Up to 200 uninvited teens held a rowdy party in a man's home while the family was out for dinner.More >>
