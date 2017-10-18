News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office warns public of phone scam

According to deputies, scammers are calling residents asking for money to avoid a warrant for your arrest.

Coroner says 'lid was not secure' after Auburn toddler drowns in grease trap

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Sadie Andrews stepped on the lid of the grease trap, which was on ground level, and the lid released because it was not secure at all, and that prompted Auburn city officials to meet.

Columbus Police Dept. hosts career fair at CSU

The career fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, and is geared towards students and alumni.

2 arrested for trafficking nearly $1M worth of cocaine in Columbus

On Oct. 16 around 3:30 p.m., police and agents seized around 26.5 pounds of powdered cocaine. During Tuesday's press conference, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said this week's drug seizure is only the beginning of a trafficking investigation law enforcement agencies hope to uncover.

Muscogee County School District to undergo review for accreditation

The AdvancED company's process will include an evaluation and engagement review of MCSD.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate to hold bump fire stock giveaway

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams says he will give away a bump fire stock to show solidarity with gun owners across the nation.

Auburn dismiss Kyle Davis for breaking team rules

Coach Gus Malzahn announced the decision on Tuesday, saying only that Davis broke team rules.?

Fox News: Alabama Senate race tied at 42-percent each for Moore, Jones

According to a Fox News Poll released Tuesday on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, Republican candidate Roy Moore is currently tied at 42 percent vote preference with Democrat candidate Doug Jones.

Fort Benning hosts 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition

Expected to compete are teams from U.S. Army units, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force and at least four international teams and four civilian law enforcement organizations.



