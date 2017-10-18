Funeral and balloon release announced for Auburn toddler

A funeral will be held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.

Three-year-old Sadie Andrews drowned in a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream shop Saturday. Last night, hundreds lined up to pay their respects at a visitation for Sadie at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest at Jeffcoat Trant at 10 a.m.

For those who cannot attend the funeral, friends of the family are asking people to release a yellow balloon in Sadie’s memory. Yellow was her favorite color. They would like to share videos on a Facebook event page that has been created in memory of Sadie.

For details on how to submit and share videos of your balloon release, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.