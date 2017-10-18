Funeral, balloon release held for Auburn toddler who drowned in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Funeral, balloon release held for Auburn toddler who drowned in grease pit

By Parker Branton, Reporter
and Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.

Three-year-old Sadie Andrews drowned in a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream shop Saturday. Last night, hundreds lined up to pay their respects at a visitation for Sadie at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

She was laid to rest at Jeffcoat Trant Wednesday morning.

For those who could not attend the funeral, friends of the family are asking people to release a yellow balloon in Sadie’s memory. Yellow was her favorite color. They would like to share videos on a  Facebook event page that has been created in memory of Sadie. 

For details on how to submit and share videos of your balloon release, click here

Out of respect for the Andrews' family, Bruster's Ice Cream has will be closed until Thursday, Oct. 19.

