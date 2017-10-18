TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines block Veterans Parkway, Britt David Road intersection

TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines block Veterans Parkway, Britt David R - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are diverting traffic at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Britt David Road.

Power lines are down and have blocked traffic. Drivers are urged not to attempt to bypass police.

Crews are working to remove the power lines from the road. Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates.   

