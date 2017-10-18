TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines block Veterans Parkway, Britt David Road intersection

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.More >>
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams says he will give away a bump fire stock to show solidarity with gun owners across the nation.More >>
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams says he will give away a bump fire stock to show solidarity with gun owners across the nation.More >>
Forbes has released its 2017 list of the 400 richest people in America. Of those 400, 9 are from right here in the Peach State.More >>
Forbes has released its 2017 list of the 400 richest people in America. Of those 400, 9 are from right here in the Peach State.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is coming to the fountain city very soon.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is coming to the fountain city very soon.More >>
A funeral will be held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
A funeral will be held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>