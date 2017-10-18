FIRST TO ALERT: Below average temperatures again today. But warmer weather creeps back in soon...

(WTVM) - We're kicking off this Wednesday with some of the coolest temperatures we've seen since April! Many are in the 40s with afternoon highs running below average, again. We'll top out in the low to mid 70s under a sunny sky.

As we head through the rest of the week, look for a warming trend with highs making their way back to the mid to upper 70s - right about average for this time of year. For the weekend highs will reach the 80 degree mark. Clouds will increase more over the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday.

We'll be tracking another front into the picture bringing a decent chance of rain on Monday with lingering showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip again behind this front with highs near 70 by next Tuesday.

