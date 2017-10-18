Security guard shot by Las Vegas mass shooter appears on Ellen

Riveting details from a security guard shot in the leg during the Las Vegas mass shooting as he and another worker appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.

It was an emotional interview at times for security guard Jesus Campos.

Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck were the first to encounter the gunman's raft when he opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel more than two weeks ago.

Jesus says the scene unraveled as he was going up the stairwell from the 31st to the 32nd floor, but the door leading to the hallway was unusually blocked off with a metal bracket.

He called for help and that's when Schuck came up to assist. But by the time he got to the 32nd floor, Campos had been already been shot in the leg.

“Stephen was approaching and I told him to stay back and take cover and that's when more rounds were coming,” Campos said.

Stephen says he could feel the bullets flying by his head as he was taking cover. Both men say coping with this ordeal is very hard, but they are taking it day by day.

For their heroism and for sharing their story, Ellen surprised Jesus with Oakland Raiders season tickets once the team moves to Las Vegas and Stephen with a trip to meet the Indianapolis Colts along with VIP tickets to a game.

To top it all off, Ellen is also donating $25,000 to the GoFundMe account for Las Vegas victim's fund in Jesus' name courtesy of Shutterfly.

Both men say they're still trying to heal mentally and physically from the shooting.

