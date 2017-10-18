Security guard shot by Vegas mass shooter to appear on Ellen

The security guard thought to be missing since the mass shooting in Las Vegas will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Jesus Campos was shot by gunman Stephen Paddock through a door at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino before Paddock opened fire on concert goers.

DeGeneres tweeted a photo of Campos yesterday on the set alongside a maintenance engineer who was also shot by Paddock.

DeGeneres commends Jesus’ heroism and thanks him for sharing his story. After learning they are both big football fans, she surprises him with Raiders season tickets once the team moves to Las Vegas.

Since being released from a care center two weeks ago, Campos’ appearance on Ellen will be his first time being interviewed. The show airs at 3 p.m. EST.

