Columbus police investigator gives testimony in Double Churches murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Testimonies are underway in the Double Churches murder trial.

Jacquawn Clark, Derain Waller, and Akeveius Powell are accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Demonde Dicks, Jr. in June 2016 at Double Churches Park.

Columbus Police Department’s crime scene investigator was on the stand Wednesday morning.

Follow News Leader 9’s Sharifa Jackson for live updates from court.

Columbus Police crime scene unit investigator on stand. Says victim, Demonde Dixon Jr. was found about 12 ft. from basketball court. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/mqfu0llb6L — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 18, 2017

Picture of single 9mm shell casing collected from scene. Found along with cigarette butt and cellphone near victim. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/f49GKgrQHI — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 18, 2017

Judge opts to *not* show gruesome crime scene pictures in courtroom monitor. Jurors shown hard copies amongst themselves. — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 18, 2017

Family of victim escorted out of the courtroom in tears as crime scene pictures are shown in courtroom. @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.