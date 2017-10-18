Double Churches murder suspect tells police 'cousin shot victim'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Motive and association all discussed Wednesday as day two of the Double Churches murder trial played out in court.

Jacquawn Clark, Derain Waller, and Akeveius Powell are accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Demonde Dicks, Jr. in June 2016 at Double Churches Park.

The family of the victim, Demonde Dicks Jr. had to be escorted out of court in tears as a gruesome crime scene pictures were shown to jurors.

Police on the stand say Dicks was found 12 feet from the basketball court at Double Churches Park with a single gunshot wound to his head.

During the second day of testimony, new details into the whereabouts and movements of the victim before the fatal shooting.

“My cousin did the shooting, and I was there,” recalled Detective Mark Scruggs of Columbus Police Department.

While on the stand, Scruggs, says defendant, Jacquawn Clark voluntarily spoke with police following the shooting. Although he denied any participation in the shooting.

“People knew that he, Mr. Clark was with Mr. Dicks and that he would rob, or anything would occur, they would come back after him, in-regards-to retaliation,” said Scruggs.

Clark told police him and Dicks were together before the fatal shooting, making stops at Publix and the Dollar Store.

They went to the basketball court to smoke marijuana.

“They stood around, smoking the blunt, and chit-chatting, once they were finished, they turned to leave. He says Mr. Dicks was then shot and fell to the ground. He {Clark] ran off,” said Scruggs.

Each defendant faces charges of murder, armed robbery, and violating Georgia's criminal gang affiliation law.

Prosecutors attempting to create connection and affiliation between three defendants and the “Bloods”, a criminal street gang.

Waller is also charged with using a gun to commit a crime.

The trial is set to resume Thursday morning at 9.

