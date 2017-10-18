Phenix City police arrest fugitive on burglary charges

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested a fugitive on several charges.

Tracy Johnson Jr., 21, was charged with robbery in the first degree, three counts of burglary in the third degree, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol.

Police and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force made the arrest on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Johnson was armed with a gun at the time of his arrest.

Alexis Moore, 21, was also at the scene and was arrested for resisting an arrest.

