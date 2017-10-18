List: Fall Halloween events in the Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List: Fall Halloween events in the Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Are you looking for a fun, fall activity for you and your family? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Check out our list of fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes below!

Fall Festivals

  • October 18, 2017
    • Pumpkin Paint Party at Psalmond Road Recreation Center
      • 4:00 pm-6:00 pm
      • Limited amount of pumpkins available, so bring your own, if you can
  • October 19, 2017
    • A Hogwarts Halloween at the North Columbus Public Library
      • 4:00 pm-5:30 pm
      • Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character!
    • Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat at Jubilee Farm
      • 4:00 pm-8:00 pm CST
      • $15 per child, infants and adults free with paying child
  • October 20, 2017
    • Fall Festival at The Campus Academy
      • 5:00 pm-8:00 pm
      • $3 or a donation per child, adults free
  • October 21, 2017
    • Pioneer Day at Loachapoka
      • Great Syrup Festival
      • 7:00 am-4:00 pm CST
    • Hogansville Hummingbird Festival
      • 8:00 am-5:00 pm
    • Up, Up, and Away
      • The Rock Ranch
      • Tethered hot air balloon rides
      • $15+tax, children two and younger free
    • Talbotton Fall Line Festival
      • 10:00 am-3:00 pm
      • Free
    • Edgewood Presbyterian Vendor Fair
      • Edgewood Presbyterian Church
      • 11:00 am-3:00 pm
    • Waverly Hall UMC Pumpkin Patch Super Saturday
      • Pick-n-Paint
      • 11:30 am-2:00 pm
    • Auburn’s Annual Oktoberfest
      • The Hotel at Auburn University and Conference Center
      • 4:00 pm-9:00 pm
      • General Admission: $50 per person
      • Designated Driver: Free entry and two non-alcoholic drink tickets
    • Owloween
      • Oxbow Meadows
      • 6:00 pm-9:00 pm
    • Octoberfest at Florence Marina State Park
      • 6:00 pm-9:00 pm
      • $1 tickets for games and rides
      • $5 parking
    • Trunk or Treat at Rose Hill Church of Christ
      • 6:30 pm-8:00 pm
      • Free
  • October 22, 2017
    • Hogansville Hummingbird Festival
      • 8:00 am-5:00 pm
    • Sunday Funday on the Farm
      • The Rock Ranch
      • 1:00 pm-7:00 pm
      • $13+tax, children two and younger free
  • October 24, 2017
    • Fall Festival at Chick-fil-A Midland
      • 5:00 pm-8:00 pm
    • Fall Festival and Children’s Carnival
      • Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatic Center
      • 5:30 pm-8:30 pm
      • Admission is free, but games and activities require tickets
      • You can purchase a bag of 20 tickets for $5 or a $10 wristband for full access.
  • October 27, 2017
    • Christmas Made in the South
      • Columbus Convention and Trade Center
      • 10:00 am-5:00 pm
      • $7 Admission
  • October 28, 2017
    • Fall Festival and Plant Sale
      • 9:00 am-5:00 pm
      • Free
    • Christmas Made in the South
      • Columbus Convention and Trade Center
      • 10:00 am-5:00 pm
      • $7 Admission
    • “Not So Spooky” Halloween
      • The Rock Ranch
      • $15+tax, children two and younger free
    • Edgewood Presbyterian Trunk or Treat
      • Edgewood Presbyterian Church
      • 11:00 am-3:00 pm
    • Operation Kidsafe Trunk or Treat
      • Headquarter Nissan
      • 11:00 am-4:00 pm
      • Free
    • Fall Festival at Hollywood Connection
      • 11:30 am-4:00 pm
    • Uptown’s Spooktacular Halloween Festival
      • Woodruff Park
      • 2:00 pm-4:00 pm
      • Free
    • Old Town Trunk or Treat
      • 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm
    • MyChurch Columbus Trunk or Treat
      • 5:00 pm -7:00 pm
      • Free
    • Trunk or Treat at MM’s Creative Boutique
      • 5:00 pm-7:00 pm
    • Waverly Hall UMC Pumpkin Patch Super Saturday
      • Fall Festival
      • 11:00 am-2:00 pm
    • Woodland Baptist Trunk or Treat
      • 6:00 pm-8:00 pm
      • Free
    • Halloween Outdoor Movie at the Plex
      • Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater
      • 6:00 pm-8:00 pm
      • Free
    • Halloween Movie Night at the Landings
      • 8:00 pm-10:00 pm
      • Free
  • October 29, 2017
    • Christmas Made in the South
      • Columbus Convention and Trade Center
      • 10:00 am-5:00 pm
      • $7 Admission
    • Faith Worship Center Fall Festival
      • 10:00 am-3:30 pm
      • Free
    • Sunday Funday on the Farm
      • The Rock Ranch
      • 1:00 pm-7:00 pm
      • $13+tax, children two and younger free
  • October 30, 2017
    • Fall Festival and Costume Contest
      • Preferred Medical Group’s Fort Mitchell Clinic
      • 4:00 pm-6:00 pm
      • Free
  • October 31, 2017
    • Trick or Treat Around the Library
      • Columbus Public Library
      • 4:00 pm-6:00 pm
    • Trick or Treat Around the Library
      • North Columbus Public Library
      • 4:00 pm-5:00 pm
    • Book Character Day
      • Mildred L. Terry Public Library
      • 4:30 pm
    • Trick or Treat Around the Library
      • South Columbus Public Library
      • 5:00 pm-6:00 pm
    • Psalmond Road Recreation Center Fall Festival
      • 5:00 pm-9:00 pm
      • Free
    • Waverly Hall UMC Pumpkin Patch Super Saturday
      • Trunk or Treat
      • 5:00 pm-7:00 pm
    • Trick or Treat at Hills and Dales Estate
      • 5:30 pm-8:00 pm
    • Ark-in-the-Park
      • Britt David Park
      • 5:30 pm-8:30 pm
      • Free
    • Trunk or Treat at River of Life Church
      • 6:00 pm-9:00 pm
  • November 4, 2017
    • National Pumpkin Destruction Day
      • The Rock Ranch
      • $15+tax, children two and under free
      • Monster truck rides, $6 cash per person

Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes

  • Lane Southern Orchard and Corn Maze
    • 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley, Ga
    • October 1-31; Wednesday-Sunday, Noon-6:00 pm
    • $11 Admission to Corn Maze
  • The Rock Ranch
    • 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock, Ga
    • Saturdays and Sundays in October and November 4, 10:00 am-8:00 pm
    • $13+tax per person, children two and under free
  • Pumpkin Patch at The Farm House Restaurant
    • 469 Farmhouse Road, Ellerslie, Ga
    • Saturdays in October, 10:00 am-4:00 pm
    • Sundays in October, Noon-4:00 pm
    • $6 for a hayride and a pumpkin
  • Paradise Pumpkin Patch
    • 910 County Road 79 South, Eufaula, Al
    • Saturdays, 9:00 am-6:00 pm CST
    • Sundays, 11:00 am-6:00 pm CST
    • $12.50 Admission
  • Dream Field Farms
    • 6376 Highway 82, Union Springs, Al
    • October 1-31
    • Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, 9:00 am-2:00 pm
    • Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 9:00 am-6:00 pm
    • Sundays, 1:00 pm-6:00 pm
    • $12 Admission
  • Backyard Orchard’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
    • Pittsview, Al
    • September 30-October 31
    • Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-5:30 pm CST
    • Saturday, 6:00 pm-10:00 pm CST
    • Sunday, 10:00 am-5:00 pm CST
    • Weeknights by reservation
  • Jack-o-Lantern Lane
    • Lafayette, Al
    • Open through October 31
    • Friday, Noon-3:00 pm CST
    • Saturday, 9:00 am-6:00 pm CST
    • Sunday, Noon-6:00 pm CST
    • $9 Admission, includes hayride and pumpkin

