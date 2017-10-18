List: Fall Halloween events in the Valley

Are you looking for a fun, fall activity for you and your family? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Check out our list of fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes below!

Fall Festivals

October 18, 2017 Pumpkin Paint Party at Psalmond Road Recreation Center 4:00 pm-6:00 pm Limited amount of pumpkins available, so bring your own, if you can

October 19, 2017 A Hogwarts Halloween at the North Columbus Public Library 4:00 pm-5:30 pm Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character! Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat at Jubilee Farm 4:00 pm-8:00 pm CST $15 per child, infants and adults free with paying child

October 20, 2017 Fall Festival at The Campus Academy 5:00 pm-8:00 pm $3 or a donation per child, adults free

October 21, 2017 Pioneer Day at Loachapoka Great Syrup Festival 7:00 am-4:00 pm CST Hogansville Hummingbird Festival 8:00 am-5:00 pm Up, Up, and Away The Rock Ranch Tethered hot air balloon rides $15+tax, children two and younger free Talbotton Fall Line Festival 10:00 am-3:00 pm Free Edgewood Presbyterian Vendor Fair Edgewood Presbyterian Church 11:00 am-3:00 pm Waverly Hall UMC Pumpkin Patch Super Saturday Pick-n-Paint 11:30 am-2:00 pm Auburn’s Annual Oktoberfest The Hotel at Auburn University and Conference Center 4:00 pm-9:00 pm General Admission: $50 per person Designated Driver: Free entry and two non-alcoholic drink tickets Owloween Oxbow Meadows 6:00 pm-9:00 pm Octoberfest at Florence Marina State Park 6:00 pm-9:00 pm $1 tickets for games and rides $5 parking Trunk or Treat at Rose Hill Church of Christ 6:30 pm-8:00 pm Free

October 22, 2017 Hogansville Hummingbird Festival 8:00 am-5:00 pm Sunday Funday on the Farm The Rock Ranch 1:00 pm-7:00 pm $13+tax, children two and younger free

October 24, 2017 Fall Festival at Chick-fil-A Midland 5:00 pm-8:00 pm Fall Festival and Children’s Carnival Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatic Center 5:30 pm-8:30 pm Admission is free, but games and activities require tickets You can purchase a bag of 20 tickets for $5 or a $10 wristband for full access.

October 27, 2017 Christmas Made in the South Columbus Convention and Trade Center 10:00 am-5:00 pm $7 Admission

October 28, 2017 Fall Festival and Plant Sale 9:00 am-5:00 pm Free Christmas Made in the South Columbus Convention and Trade Center 10:00 am-5:00 pm $7 Admission “Not So Spooky” Halloween The Rock Ranch $15+tax, children two and younger free Edgewood Presbyterian Trunk or Treat Edgewood Presbyterian Church 11:00 am-3:00 pm Operation Kidsafe Trunk or Treat Headquarter Nissan 11:00 am-4:00 pm Free Fall Festival at Hollywood Connection 11:30 am-4:00 pm Uptown’s Spooktacular Halloween Festival Woodruff Park 2:00 pm-4:00 pm Free Old Town Trunk or Treat 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm MyChurch Columbus Trunk or Treat 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Free Trunk or Treat at MM’s Creative Boutique 5:00 pm-7:00 pm Waverly Hall UMC Pumpkin Patch Super Saturday Fall Festival 11:00 am-2:00 pm Woodland Baptist Trunk or Treat 6:00 pm-8:00 pm Free Halloween Outdoor Movie at the Plex Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater 6:00 pm-8:00 pm Free Halloween Movie Night at the Landings 8:00 pm-10:00 pm Free

October 29, 2017 Christmas Made in the South Columbus Convention and Trade Center 10:00 am-5:00 pm $7 Admission Faith Worship Center Fall Festival 10:00 am-3:30 pm Free Sunday Funday on the Farm The Rock Ranch 1:00 pm-7:00 pm $13+tax, children two and younger free

October 30, 2017 Fall Festival and Costume Contest Preferred Medical Group’s Fort Mitchell Clinic 4:00 pm-6:00 pm Free

October 31, 2017 Trick or Treat Around the Library Columbus Public Library 4:00 pm-6:00 pm Trick or Treat Around the Library North Columbus Public Library 4:00 pm-5:00 pm Book Character Day Mildred L. Terry Public Library 4:30 pm Trick or Treat Around the Library South Columbus Public Library 5:00 pm-6:00 pm Psalmond Road Recreation Center Fall Festival 5:00 pm-9:00 pm Free Waverly Hall UMC Pumpkin Patch Super Saturday Trunk or Treat 5:00 pm-7:00 pm Trick or Treat at Hills and Dales Estate 5:30 pm-8:00 pm Ark-in-the-Park Britt David Park 5:30 pm-8:30 pm Free Trunk or Treat at River of Life Church 6:00 pm-9:00 pm

November 4, 2017 National Pumpkin Destruction Day The Rock Ranch $15+tax, children two and under free Monster truck rides, $6 cash per person



Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes

Lane Southern Orchard and Corn Maze 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley, Ga October 1-31; Wednesday-Sunday, Noon-6:00 pm $11 Admission to Corn Maze

The Rock Ranch 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock, Ga Saturdays and Sundays in October and November 4, 10:00 am-8:00 pm $13+tax per person, children two and under free

Pumpkin Patch at The Farm House Restaurant 469 Farmhouse Road, Ellerslie, Ga Saturdays in October, 10:00 am-4:00 pm Sundays in October, Noon-4:00 pm $6 for a hayride and a pumpkin

Paradise Pumpkin Patch 910 County Road 79 South, Eufaula, Al Saturdays, 9:00 am-6:00 pm CST Sundays, 11:00 am-6:00 pm CST $12.50 Admission

Dream Field Farms 6376 Highway 82, Union Springs, Al October 1-31 Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, 9:00 am-2:00 pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 9:00 am-6:00 pm Sundays, 1:00 pm-6:00 pm $12 Admission

Backyard Orchard’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Pittsview, Al September 30-October 31 Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-5:30 pm CST Saturday, 6:00 pm-10:00 pm CST Sunday, 10:00 am-5:00 pm CST Weeknights by reservation

Jack-o-Lantern Lane Lafayette, Al Open through October 31 Friday, Noon-3:00 pm CST Saturday, 9:00 am-6:00 pm CST Sunday, Noon-6:00 pm CST $9 Admission, includes hayride and pumpkin



