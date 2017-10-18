Former Governor Zell Miller retires from public life, undergoing Parkinson's treatment

ATLANTA (AP/WTVM) - Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges.

The 85-year-old former Georgia governor and U.S. senator took a fall at a Young Harris College basketball game in February 2016.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson's with Lewy bodies- a form of the disease associated with dementia.

His grandson Bryan Miller said he is experiencing "the cognitive symptoms that are associated with this type of Parkinson's."

Former Gov. Miller's grandson: "I think Georgians can be comforted by the fact that if anyone can deal with Parkinson's...it's Zell Miller." pic.twitter.com/rbJMxkYmvr — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 18, 2017

Miller heads up the Miller Institute, a public policy and leadership organization intended to carry on the legacy of the governor who gave Georgia the HOPE scholarship and Pre-K education.

The Zell Miller Scholarship, an extension of HOPE that helps students afford college is named after him.

Miller, a conservative Democrat, served as Georgia's governor from 1991-1999 and U.S. senator from 2000-2005.

