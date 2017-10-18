Former Governor Zell Miller retires from public life, undergoing Parkinson's treatment

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A new Netflix show will be filmed in LaGrange, and extras they are looking for extras!More >>
After his dreams were crushed by disease, find out how a sidelined football player still motivates his team and inspires his community.More >>
Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson's with Lewy bodies- a form of the disease associated with dementia.More >>
A funeral will be held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
Are you looking for a fun, fall activity for you and your family? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Check out our list of fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes below!More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
