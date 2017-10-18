Extras needed in LaGrange for new Netflix series

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A new Netflix show will be filmed in LaGrange, and extras they are looking for extras!

The series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” will begin filming in LaGrange starting Oct. 25.

The series will be based on the Shirley Jackson horror novel, “The Haunting of Hill House” and according to IMBd, one of the main actors is Timothy Hutton. Mike Flanagan, known for his work in the horror genre, is the writer-director.

Most of the planned 10-episode series will be filmed in LaGrange in the next six months.

The casting representatives they are looking for several extras to be a part of the film. They are casting construction workers from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27, Funeral guests for one day on Oct. 24 and funeral guests with cars from 1980 – 1992 on Oct. 24.

They are also looking for a feature role for an aunt.

For more details on next week’s filming, click here or email ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.