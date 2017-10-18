Smiths Station creates safe exchange zone for online sales

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – Residents of Smiths Station now have a local, designated spot to conduct transactions with strangers or make a child custody exchange.

The Safe Exchange Zone is located at 2336 Lee Road 430 in the Smiths Station Government Center parking lot.

“There are always risks during the exchange of online transactions,” said Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland. “Meeting in a safe environment with 24-hour surveillance can reduce these risks.”

The designated parking space is available to anyone in the Smiths Station Community and is effective immediately.

