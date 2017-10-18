SLIDESHOW: HowlOween Pet Costume Contest - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: HowlOween Pet Costume Contest

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Viewer Submission) (Source: Viewer Submission)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 is hosting a HowlOween Pet Costume Contest sponsored by Goodwill of the Southern Rivers.

There will be two winners who will each win a $100 gift card.

If you your pet has what it takes to win the contest, email your name, phone number and a picture of your pet in their Halloween costume to goodwillpetcontest@wtvm.com.  

We will host a Facebook Live with the winners on Halloween. 

