House of Heroes given $50K grant by Wells Fargo

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The House of Heroes received a grant Wednesday for $50,000.

Wells Fargo awarded the grant for neighborhood projects supporting veterans.

The check was presented during a ceremony Wednesday at the Columbus home of Mrs. Millie Callaway.

“The $50,000 is going to help in so many ways. That money will provide much-needed repairs for our homomers. This mission of the house of heroes is to recognize and honor military and public safety workers and their spouses who have served our country,” said Susan Wood of House of Heroes.

More than 30 Wells Fargo team members volunteers worked on Mrs. Callaway's home to help paint, replace windows, and reattach cabinet doors.

Her husband, Corporal Jessel Callaway served 20 years in the infantry before he passed away in 2014.

