Men arrested for trafficking nearly $1M worth of cocaine appear in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two men charged with trafficking nearly $1 million worth of cocaine appeared in court on Wednesday.

Marcus Marshall and Kenneth James appeared in court, but James was rescheduled for Friday at, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

On Oct. 16 police and agents seized around 26.5 pounds of powdered cocaine from Marshall and James.

Agents also seized a 2001 Mercedes Benz, S-5Z, 2011 BMW X-5, $24,000 in cash and four guns.

Marshall faces a total bond of $3,575. His case has been bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.