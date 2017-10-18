102 drivers cited in CPD's third distracted driving sting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Just a little over 100 unsuspecting drivers receiving citations in the third distracted driving sting held by the Columbus Police Department.

Officers were set up early Wednesday morning near Victory Drive on North Lumpkin and South Lumpkin Roads.

A total of 102 citations were given out and 29 of them were for distracted driving.

Drivers who were cited for distracted driving will have to go to court.

The last time a distracted driving crackdown was held was in August in the area of Macon Road near the Columbus Public Library.

