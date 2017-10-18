Dangers of deer collisions in Alabama, Georgia rise during fall

Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson's with Lewy bodies- a form of the disease associated with dementia.More >>
A murder unfolds last month in Columbus on Clover Avenue and the gunman is still running free.More >>
The House of Heroes received a grant Wednesday for $50,000. Wells Fargo awarded the grant for neighborhood projects supporting veterans.More >>
A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
Experts say roads surrounded by woods could pose more of a danger due to the higher probability of deer migration.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.More >>
Brandi struggled to find books geared for her son and other parents like her. After giving birth, she knew she wanted to reach out and inspire others with down syndrome and their loved ones.More >>
A Rocky River father pled guilty Tuesday to murdering his daughter Sept. 27, 2016. Jamal Mansour was then sentenced to 22 years in prison.More >>
