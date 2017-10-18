Dangers of deer collisions in Alabama, Georgia rise for fall

Stephanie Liston says it was around 6:30 a.m. when she was driving home from working an overnight shift and she collided with not one, but two deer.More >>
A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson's with Lewy bodies- a form of the disease associated with dementia.More >>
Just a little over 100 unsuspecting drivers receiving citations in the third distracted driving sting held by the Columbus Police Department.More >>
The House of Heroes received a grant Wednesday for $50,000. Wells Fargo awarded the grant for neighborhood projects supporting veterans.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
