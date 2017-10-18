Dangers of deer collisions in Alabama, Georgia rise for fall

Stephanie Liston says it was around 6:30 a.m. when she was driving home from working an overnight shift and she collided with not one, but two deer.

“I saw the first deer and then the second deer. I just heard it and I was knocked out," said Liston.

“My car came to a complete stop," said Liston. "It was on Fortson Road, right after you cross the Muscogee County line.”

Experts say roads surrounded by woods could pose more of a danger due to the higher probability of deer migration.

Liston is one of the millions of Americans who will have a collision with a deer while driving each year.

Drivers in Georgia and Alabama see a significant chance; the state of Alabama is listed as number 22 on the list of states where the most deer-collisions occur, according to StateFarm.

Georgia is on the list as number 19.

“The damage can get pretty bad depending on what size animal you're hitting and also how fast you are driving," said the owner of White's Automotive in Columbus, Harold White.

“They said I just hit [the deer] on the front of my car on its legs and it flew straight through my windshield," said Liston "My airbags didn't even go off because it didn't hit the sensors.”

Liston says she feels lucky to survive her accident that occurred nearly 14 years ago.

If you're driving in Alabama, there is a 1 in 135 chance you'll hit a deer.

In Georgia, that chance increases to 1 in 126.

According to State Farm, October through December are the highest times drivers will collide with deer.

State Farm lists these tips and more on their website:

Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn

If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road

Pay attention to deer crossing signs

