Most Wanted: September 2017 Clover Avenue murder

Experts say roads surrounded by woods could pose more of a danger due to the higher probability of deer migration.More >>
Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson's with Lewy bodies- a form of the disease associated with dementia.More >>
A murder unfolds last month in Columbus on Clover Avenue and the gunman is still running free.More >>
The House of Heroes received a grant Wednesday for $50,000. Wells Fargo awarded the grant for neighborhood projects supporting veterans.More >>
A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
