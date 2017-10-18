Most Wanted: September 2017 Clover Avenue murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A murder unfolds last month in Columbus on Clover Avenue and the gunman is still running free.

Columbus police say they need your help bringing this person to justice. On September 30, police say Lonny Braxton was found dead from a gunshot wound.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

