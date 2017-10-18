Inside the Huddle: The big arm in Glenwood's backfield

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Glenwood’s found themselves on the playoff bubble heading into Friday’s matchup with Springwood as they prepare for the most important game of the season, they’re looking to their team leaders.

One of them, the quarterback, Bryce Valero. In his debut season, he’s got the Gators eyeing a postseason run.

He’s a new face on campus, but already Bryce Valero’s earning his team’s respect.

“Even though he’s a junior, he still takes control of the offense. We listen to him. He’s the point guard if you want to say,” said Christian Clausell, Senior Wide Receiver

Much like a point guard, he’s a distributor. Passing is his specialty, just ask head coach Jason Gibson.

“He’s grown a lot. Especially being a leader, his arm, his size, arm strength, he’s got the total package and when he figures it out, watch out,” said Head Coach Jason Gibson

He’s driven to be successful, after all, the last name should ring a bell for Northside fans. Step-brother Chantler Valero enjoyed a good career for the Patriots in baseball and brother Caleb Johnson is a D-1 football prospect.

“I’ve got a little sister doing good in softball, so I’m just trying to keep it going,” said Bryce Valero, Junior Quarterback

With that drive comes a competitive edge and a feistiness on the field.

“We were at a game and he screwed up, and I yelled at him, he actually yelled back at me and I like that. I thought ‘this guy wants to compete, I can coach that,” said Gibson.

“Yeah, he’s the coach, but that’s my fault I shouldn’t have yelled at him, but it’s just the competitor in me,” said Valero.

He’s got the drive, and the skills, and with a year left before college, his coach believes the sky is the limit.

“He’s got the total package and when he figures it out, watch out. Remember the name. He’s going to be big time. I may not do a lot of things well, but I know quarterbacks when I see one. He’s going to be one of those guys that we’re going to be talking about,” said Gibson.

With Valero at QB, they could also be talking about playoffs this time next week.

