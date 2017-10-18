All-Access: Springwood Wildcats prep for big game against Glenwood

Instead of hitting the Trail the PGA Tour is hitting the road. After three years at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National Course in Opelika the Barbasol Championship is moving to Lexington, Kentucky.More >>
You know the old cliché "throw out the record books in a rivalry game." That's the case for Glenwood and Springwood. We go All-Access with Wildcats coach Thomas Hill as they prepare for the most important game of 2017.
The judge could uphold former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.
It doesn't get much bigger than one game for a playoff spot, which is why Glenwood at Springwood is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.
