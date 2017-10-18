All-Access: Springwood Wildcats prep for big game against Glenwood

You know the old cliché “throw out the record books in a rivalry game.” That’s the case for Glenwood and Springwood.

Despite overall records, the postseason hopes for both teams ride on this game.

Even though they’ve had a rough go recently, Springwood knows knocking Glenwood out of the playoffs and punching their own ticket to November would be sweet.

We go All-Access with Wildcats coach Thomas Hill as they prepare for the most important game of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.