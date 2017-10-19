Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy hosts annual job fair

Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy is hoping to help people in the community who need jobs.

Students are hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

After researching community needs, students wrote letters to businesses and made phone calls to invite businesses to participate in the fair. The job fair in an annual event and has had over 315 potential employees attend in the past.

The job fair will also include a station for attendees to fill out online applications.

