News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
Experts say roads surrounded by woods could pose more of a danger due to the higher probability of deer migration.More >>
Experts say roads surrounded by woods could pose more of a danger due to the higher probability of deer migration.More >>
A murder unfolds last month in Columbus on Clover Avenue and the gunman is still running free.More >>
A murder unfolds last month in Columbus on Clover Avenue and the gunman is still running free.More >>
Just a little over 100 unsuspecting drivers receiving citations in the third distracted driving sting held by the Columbus Police Department.More >>
Just a little over 100 unsuspecting drivers receiving citations in the third distracted driving sting held by the Columbus Police Department.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
Twenty-six people have been arrested in a major drug bust that included multiple drugs - and 12 others are being sought in connection with the seizure.More >>
Twenty-six people have been arrested in a major drug bust that included multiple drugs - and 12 others are being sought in connection with the seizure.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>