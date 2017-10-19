News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.

Double Churches murder suspect tells police "cousin shot victim"

Motive and association all discussed Wednesday as day two of the Double Churches murder trial played out in court.

Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy hosts annual job fair

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Sadie Andrews stepped on the lid of the grease trap, which was on ground level, and the lid released because it was not secure at all, and that prompted Auburn city officials to meet.

Fort Benning conducts field training exercise

Fort Benning will offer a look inside training on post.

Dangers of deer collisions in Alabama, Georgia rise during fall

Experts say roads surrounded by woods could pose more of a danger due to the higher probability of deer migration.

Extras needed in LaGrange for new Netflix series

A new Netflix show will be filmed in LaGrange, and extras they are looking for extras! The series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” will begin filming in LaGrange starting Oct. 25.

Police capture shooter they say targeted 6 people he knew

A sweeping multistate manhunt that kept the Mid-Atlantic region on high alert for more than 10 hours ended when law enforcement officers on foot chased down a man they say shot six people, killing three, in two separate shootings.

Funeral, balloon release held for Auburn toddler who drowned in grease pit

A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler. Three-year-old Sadie Andrews drowned in a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream shop Saturday. Last night, hundreds lined up to pay their respects at a visitation for Sadie at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

102 drivers cited in CPD's third distracted driving sting

Officers were set up early Wednesday morning near Victory Drive on North Lumpkin and South Lumpkin Roads. A total of 102 citations were given out and 29 of them were for distracted driving.

Barbasol Championship's move to KY leaves behind an Auburn golf community

The PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship has a new home. Robert Trent Jones Grand National in Opelika, had been the host for the past three years but starting in 2018, it will be played in Nicholasville, Kentucky.



