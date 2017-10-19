Fort Benning offers look inside field training on post

Fort Benning will offer a look inside field training on post.

The 1st Security Assistance Brigade will conduct a field training exercise Thursday, Oct. 19, and is allowing News Leader 9 on post observe.

The exercise will develop core competency skills necessary to train, advise, assist, accompany, and enable partnered security forces.

News Leader 9 will be on site to capture some of their work and to speak with officers about what they are trying to accomplish with the training.

