FIRST TO ALERT: Are the 80s making a comeback? Check your forecast here.

(WTVM) - Today is another chilly start with 40s for some but this afternoon highs are going to return to average or even go above in some spots as they reach that 80 mark. Friday a few more 80s will creep in to the forecast with both days staying sunny and quiet.

Going into the weekend, highs should climb back into the low to mid 80s but look for increasing clouds and isolated showers to return to the forecast on Sunday evening. This will all happen out ahead of our next big weather-maker, a cold front that will make for a wet day on Monday with lingering showers early Tuesday morning.

Once the front moves out things turn much cooler with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday and the 60s beginning Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s by Thursday morning of next week with sunshine returning in full force.

