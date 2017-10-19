Former Harris County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to 17 years in p - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Former Harris County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to 17 years in prison

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
and J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)
HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

A former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of breaking rules of law enforcement was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Judge Bobby Peters has sentenced Thomas Pierson to 17 years in prison, with 8 of those years to serve concurrently.

In August, Thomas Pierson was found guilty on eight charges that stem from sexual conduct during traffic stops.

Charges include two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

The jury felt Pierson should have been held to a higher standard of behavior because he was a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly