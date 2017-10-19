Former Harris County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to 17 years in prison

A former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of breaking rules of law enforcement was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Judge Bobby Peters has sentenced Thomas Pierson to 17 years in prison, with 8 of those years to serve concurrently.

#BREAKING: Judge Peters sentences Pierson to total of 17 years, 8 years to serve concurrent. #FrmrHCoDeputySentencing @WTVM — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

State suggests total time of 25 years, 15 years in prison and Pierson register as sex offender @WTVM #FrmrHCoDeputySentencing — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

In August, Thomas Pierson was found guilty on eight charges that stem from sexual conduct during traffic stops.

Charges include two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

The jury felt Pierson should have been held to a higher standard of behavior because he was a law enforcement officer.

Amy Baxter, Pierson's pastor takes stand for testimony. Baxter says she officiated Pierson and wife's wedding. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/9zkVg5k8XF — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

Third alleged victim testimony says this trial has instilled a fear in her being around men in both public and private places. @WTVM... pic.twitter.com/rBOJnG14Lc — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

Defense calls Tommy's Uncle David Pierson to take stand. "He's let us down, but he is remorseful." @WTVM #FrmrHCoDeputySentencing pic.twitter.com/Z9lANQovnG — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

