Former Harris County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to 8 years in prison

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

A former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of breaking rules of law enforcement was sentenced to 8 years in prison. Judge Bobby Peters has sentenced Thomas Pierson to 8 years in prison with 9 years of probation.

In August, Thomas Pierson was found guilty on eight charges that stem from sexual conduct during traffic stops.

Charges include two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

The jury felt Pierson should have been held to a higher standard of behavior because he was a law enforcement officer.

