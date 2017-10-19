Former Harris County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to 8 years in prison

A former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of breaking rules of law enforcement was sentenced to 8 years in prison. Judge Bobby Peters has sentenced Thomas Pierson to 8 years in prison with 9 years of probation.

State suggests total time of 25 years, 15 years in prison and Pierson register as sex offender @WTVM #FrmrHCoDeputySentencing — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

In August, Thomas Pierson was found guilty on eight charges that stem from sexual conduct during traffic stops.

Charges include two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

The jury felt Pierson should have been held to a higher standard of behavior because he was a law enforcement officer.

Amy Baxter, Pierson's pastor takes stand for testimony. Baxter says she officiated Pierson and wife's wedding. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/9zkVg5k8XF — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

Third alleged victim testimony says this trial has instilled a fear in her being around men in both public and private places. @WTVM... pic.twitter.com/rBOJnG14Lc — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

Defense calls Tommy's Uncle David Pierson to take stand. "He's let us down, but he is remorseful." @WTVM #FrmrHCoDeputySentencing pic.twitter.com/Z9lANQovnG — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) October 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.