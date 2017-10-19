WATCH LIVE: Sentencing begins for former Harris County Sheriff's deputy

The sentencing of a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of breaking rules of law enforcement will begin Thursday.

Thomas Pierson was found guilty on eight charges that stem from sexual conduct during traffic stops. Charges include two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

The jury felt Pierson should have been held to a higher standard of behavior because he was a law enforcement officer.

Sentencing will begin at 1 p.m.

