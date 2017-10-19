Day 3: Text messages led to warrant for suspect in Double Churches murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Day three of the Double Churches murder trial is underway on Thursday.

Testimonies are continuing in the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Demonde Dicks, Jr. that happened at Double Churches Park in June 2016.

Jacquawn Clark, Derain Waller, and Akeveius Powell are now on trial for Dicks murder.

Columbus Police Department Detective Sandra Hickey was the first on the stand as she explained that information from a cell phone extraction led to a search warrant for Jacquawn Clark.

Detective Hickey says numerous texts were deleted off Clark’s phone from the day of the murder, and the investigation revealed there was a lot of communication with Derain Waller.

One text between Clark and Waller on the day of the murder said, “Dis’ man got 40 bands, he a murder homie give me da green light.”

