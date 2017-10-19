Muscogee Co. School employee arrested on felony charges; placed on leave

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Dorothy Height Elementary School employee has been arrested.

The employee was a para-professional and the allegations that led to the arrest occurred after school hours and off campus.

The allegations also involve several felonies. The para-professional has been placed on leave without pay until the investigation is complete.

The identity of the employee has not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.