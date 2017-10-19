Texas company donates casket for Auburn girl who died in grease trap

A company based out of Edna, Texas reached out to the Andrews' family to donate a custom-made casket following the death of 3-year-old Sadie Andrews.

The company is named "Trey Ganem Designs" and the description of the business is to provide families with the opportunity to celebrate their loved ones in the most personalized way with custom casket designs.

Trey Ganem is the owner of the company and on occasion, he is known for reaching out to families that have tragic deaths happen.

The story of Sadie Andrews captured his eyes from almost 800 miles away and that is when Andrews' family members say Ganem called the family to tell them he wanted to create a custom casket and donate it to the family free of charge.

On Monday, Ganem traveled to Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Auburn to deliver the casket to the family and captured that moment on Facebook live.

The casket shows images of sunflowers and a blue sky.

