Texas company donates casket for Auburn girl who died in grease trap

Instead of hitting the Trail the PGA Tour is hitting the road. After three years at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National Course in Opelika the Barbasol Championship is moving to Lexington, Kentucky.More >>
A company based out of Edna, Texas reached out to the Andrews' family to donate a custom made casket following the death of 3-year-old Sadie Andrews.More >>
Talon Aerolytics in West Point, a software company that focuses on data collection, recently responded to the disasters in Texas and Florida. They send in commercial drones into the areas affected by storm damage, often places that are hard to get to.More >>
A Columbus bank manager has been arrested after allegedly stealing $2,000 from a bank vault.More >>
A former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of breaking rules of law enforcement was sentenced to 8 years in prison. Judge Bobby Peters has sentenced Thomas Pierson to 8 years in prison with 9 years on probation.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.More >>
