Bank manager steals $2,000 from Columbus bank vault

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus bank manager has been arrested after allegedly stealing $2,000 from a bank vault.

According to a police report, 46-year-old Erin Hodgson was arrested on theft by taking charges after stealing $2,000 from the SunTrust Bank on First Avenue.

Hodgson appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday morning and is in the Muscogee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Columbus police received an email of a case file from SunTrust Bank’s team lead-internal investigations.

