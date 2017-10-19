West Point drone company aids in hurricane relief efforts

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – A company in our area is using drone technology to help with relief efforts following the rash of hurricanes this year.

Talon Aerolytics in West Point, a software company that focuses on data collection, recently responded to the disasters in Texas and Florida.

They send in commercial drones into the areas affected by storm damage, often places that are hard to get to. What they capture on drone cameras are used to help restore power and communications quicker.

The company's Chief Strategist and Co-Founder Tim Dunnigan says drone use also allows information to be collected without risking lives.

“It allows you to see what is happening on the ground. It allows you to see it safely because we send the drone in without sending in a person. It allows you to respond to get those communications back up and running,” said Dunnigan.

Talon Aerolytics has 120 crews on standby across the country.

The company in West Point, which has been in business for more than 2 years, prepares teams to deploy to Puerto Rico to support the devastated areas from Hurricane Maria.

