Columbus police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

According to police, 11-year-old Raymond Richmond Jr. was last seen on Thursday at North Lumpkin Apartments on North Lumpkin Road.

Richmond Jr. is described as 4’7’’, weighing 70 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Richmond Jr.’s whereabouts should call Columbus police at 706-653-3449 or 911.

