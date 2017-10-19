UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Columbus boy found - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Columbus boy found

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has found a missing boy.

Before being found, 11-year-old Raymond Richmond Jr. was last seen on Thursday at North Lumpkin Apartments on North Lumpkin Road.

Columbus police would like to thank the public for their help in this case.

