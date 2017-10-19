6th annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Dinner held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Recognizing individuals and businesses who support and sponsor scouting in the Chattahoochee Valley, that was the mission at the 6th annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Dinner.

Honorees included Superior Court Judge Gil McBride, Pastor Johnny Flakes III of Fourth Street Baptist Church, and St. Francis Hospital.

The service awards are given out to those who specifically help to provide scouting programs for "at risk" youth.

Organizers say scouting continues to be a valuable tool for preparing boys to succeed in the future.

“Scouting has been around for a long time, but what do we do? Scouting is simply mentoring young persons in our community so that they can take their rightful places in our community. It's preparing and mentoring them for leadership,” said Pastor Roy G. Plummer.

In addition to traditional programs, Boy Scout chapters at schools and churches all over the Chattahoochee Valley are also implanting STEM programs providing science, technology, and math education. News Leader 9's Barbara Gauthier was the mistress of ceremonies.

