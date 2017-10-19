Columbus police remember lives lost in Fallen Officers Memorial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The city of Columbus honoring police officers who have died in the line duty.

On Thursday evening, Columbus Against Drugs and the Columbus Police Department held the annual Fallen Officers Memorial at the Citizens Service Center.

Candles were lit to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chief Ricky Boren along with other community leaders spoke about how the officers lived fighting for others.

"They live so that when wrong was done justice would be served. They lived to protect children from predators. To eradicate drugs and track down dangerous fugitives,” said Chief Boren.

The memorial started after Columbus police officer Charles E. Osborne was killed in the line of duty.

This year 106 police officers across the United States have died in the line of duty, 5 of those were in the state of Georgia.

