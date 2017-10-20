FIRST TO ALERT: Weekend stays mostly dry but rain kicks us off next week. Find out timing details here.

(WTVM) - Temperatures are starting off of the cool side this morning with 40s for some and low 50s for others but this afternoon more folks will see the 80s than yesterday afternoon under a dry, sunny sky.

Conditions will stay dry Saturday, but an approaching cold front will allow for an isolated rain chance late Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will run above average topping out in the low to mid 80s.

As the front passes through the southeast we'll see scattered showers and storms on Monday, with a few lingering showers early Tuesday. Behind the front, we're looking at another cool-down with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the 40s beginning Wednesday!

Going into next weekend we could be tracking another shot of rain and highs back into the 70s.

