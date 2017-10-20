Man arrested for Chambers County Sportsman Club attempted murder

CHAMBERS CO, AL(WTVM) - Chambers County Deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month at Chambers County Sportsman Club.

According to police, In the early morning hours of October 08, 2017 Chambers County Deputies responded to the sports man’s club located on County Road 160, North of Lafayette.

When deputies arrived, they located a male subject who was suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshots wounds to his body.

The victim, who was later identified as Derrick Burton, was transported to East Alabama medical center by Lafayette EMS.



On October 19 at 1:40 P.M., 33-year-old Chavis Montay Story of Valley was arrested for attempted murder in reference to this case.

This case is still under investigation.

Chambers County Deputies ask if you have any information in reference to this case, please notify Chief Investigator Shannon Rollins.

