Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating 15-year-old Cecil Berguin III.

Cecil was last seen October 14 on Collins Drive (Benning Hills).

He is approximately 5'8", 140 lbs., has a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair (twisted at the top and shaved on the sides), and tattoos on his arm with "Loyalty" and his mother’s name "Melikka".

Cecil was last seen wearing a gray jacket without a shirt underneath, gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.

Any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

