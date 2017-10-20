UPDATE: Woman's body found near roadway in Chambers Co. AL ID'd

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Chamber's County Police are investigating a woman's body found near the roadway in Chamber's County.

On October 20, deputies from Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of County Roads 25 and 173 in Chambers County, AL.

Deputies arrived and found a black female’s body that appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Tammie Blount from Opelika, AL.

Her body was located by a passing motorist near the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 173.

Tammie Blunt was last seen occupying a white Ford Taurus Thursday, Oct. 19.

The body has been transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for identification and autopsy.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Tammie Blount during the afternoon hours of Thursday, Oct. 19, please contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 334-864-4333, Investigation at 334-864-4300, or Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.

