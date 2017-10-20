Woman's body found near roadway in Chambers Co. AL

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Chamber's County Police are investigating a woman's body found near the roadway in Chamber's County.

On October 20, deputies from Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Chambers County Road 25 Opelika, Chambers County, Alabama.

Deputies arrived and found a black female’s body that appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

The Female’s body had been located by a passing motorist near the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 173.

The identity of the female has not been determined at this time.

The body has been transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for identification and autopsy.

If you have any information in reference to this please contact Chief Investigator Shannon Rollins.

