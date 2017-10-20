Feel Good Friday: A speechless army surprise

WACO, TEXAS (WTVM) - Even the strongest soldiers can't pass up a hug from their little girl.

Army Sergeant Joshua Rosales has been in Kuwait for nearly nine months.

It was a long deployment that was hard on his family, especially his nine-year-old stepdaughter Aiyanah Jimenez.

Rather than simply reuniting with Aiyanah, he decided to surprise her during an assembly at Crestview Elementary School in Waco, Texas.

Aiyanah was shocked to see her stepfather appear right before her eyes. The surprise left her nearly speechless.

Rosales is now home for good and eager to catch up on the hugs that are long overdue.

The whole family is now getting ready for a trip to Disneyland.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.