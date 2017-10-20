Second suspect appears in court for trafficking $1M worth of cocaine

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The second suspect arrested in this week's million-dollar drug bust made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Kenneth James and his co-defendant, Marcus Marshall, plead not guilty to cocaine trafficking charges.

During his appearance, James and the public defender's office are claiming his co-defendant, Marcus Marshall was responsible for arranging a meeting with undercover police to sell 10 kilos of cocaine.

This week, top law enforcement officials confirmed James has been previously convicted of federal trafficking charges.

Investigators in court testified they did not find any cocaine in James' car when agents searched Marshall's apartment on Blackmon Road.

We spoke to James' mother, who says she believes her son has done nothing wrong.

"My son is not guilty and I have faith in God that everything will be okay with Kenneth. If only I would be able to hire a lawyer, bur right now, we're not even able to hire a lawyer because we don't have the money," says the mother of James.

Judge Julius Hunter bound James' case over to Superior Court.

Columbus police chief Ricky Boren told News leader 9 earlier this week they seized over 26 pounds of powder cocaine that are worth an estimated $1 million.

