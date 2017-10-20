EXCLUSIVE: Meriwether Co. Superintendent confirms inappropriate relationship between teacher, student

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Superintendent of Meriwether County Schools confirms to News Leader 9 that an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher has occurred at Manchester High School.

Tim Dixon sent the following statement in reference to the reported incident:

On September 1, 2017, the School District received information of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher. We immediately contacted law enforcement as well as DFCS. The School District also reported the allegations to the Professional Standards Commission. The teacher resigned on September 3.

The incident was first reported officially on Friday, September 1.

The following Monday, the teacher met with the principal where she decided to resign.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for more details.

