75th Ranger Regiment wins 2017 International Sniper Competition

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A team representing the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment was named the winner of the 17th annual International Sniper Competition at a ceremony Friday morning.

As many as thirty, four-man teams from across all branches of the military, including four international teams and four law enforcement teams, set out to compete and be tested on all levels of shooting abilities of the participants.

The week ended on Friday morning with an awards ceremony awarding Team 17 as the Sniper Competition Overall Winners.

Staff Sgt. Jonathon Roque and Sgt. Brandon Kelley topped the field of 29 two-man teams from around the world.

A team from the National Guard placed second and the team representing the U.S. Coast Guard placed third.

Teams represented the Army, Army Reserve, National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and the Covington, Georgia, San Bernardino, California, and Maryland police departments, as well as international teams from the Norway, Denmark, Canada and Germany competed in the event.

"We definitely have a lot of good stuff to bring back to our guys and it's all about learning and growing and being innovative in the way that you approach situations so there's a lot of value in it and I'm looking forward to bringing it back to the unit."

Teammates SGT Brandon Kelley and SSG Johathon Roque of the 3rd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment say they look forward to taking lessons learned back to soldiers within their units.

