Oktoberfest kicks off at Fort Benning's Uchee Creek

FORT BENNING (WTVM) - Oktoberfest, Fort Benning’s favorite fall tradition, returns to Uchee Creek Friday through Sunday, October 20-22.

This year’s Oktoberfest will feature a keg tossing competition, a Dachshund Derby, and stein hoisting contests. So when your dogs get tired, take a break and raise a glass of your favorite German brew.

Masskrugstemmen

A Masskrugstemmen is a traditional Bavarian endurance contest during which contestants hold a one-liter stein of beer in one outstretched arm for as long as possible. Two lucky winners of the annual Fort Benning Oktoberfest Stein Hoisting Competition, one male, and one female will each win a trip for two to Munich, Germany, courtesy of Hofbräu. These prizes, valued at $7,000, include airfare, hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, meals at Hofbräuhaus, and tour of the brewery. This competition is open to the public, amateurs only. You must be at least 21 years old to compete. Participation pays $20. There will be two preliminary rounds Friday and three Saturday. Contestants can compete in only one preliminary. The winner of each preliminary round advances to the finals Saturday night.

Oktoberfest 10K Cross Country Challenge

Saturday starts at 9 a.m. with the annual Oktoberfest 10K Cross Country Challenge. The dirt route winds deep into the wooded hills around Uchee Creek. This event is open to the public. Register by Oct 19 for $25 at Smith Fitness Center or online. The first 100 to register will receive free t-shirts. Registration on-site on race day will be $35, starting at 7 a.m.

The funs starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct 20, and ends at 10 p.m. The days include fun for the kids, with inflatables and a petting zoo, and Fun with a capital F for adults, with a ceremonial keg tapping at 6 p.m., performances by the Sonnenschein Express and yodelers, stein hoisting contests and more.

Schedule of events:

Friday, Oct 20

4-10pm : Food and beverages for sale

4-8pm : Limited children’s activities (inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, quad jump, Ferris wheel, teacups, merry-go-round)

4-9pm : Games and contests in the Biergarten for ages 21 and older

4:30-8pm: Register for the Stein Hoisting competition

4-8pm : Quad jump

4-10pm: Carnival Rides

In the Fest Tent

4-4:30pm: Yodelers

4:30-5:30pm: Sonnenschein Express

5:30-6pm: Yodelers

6pm: Keg tapping ceremony

6:30-7:30pm: Sonnenschein Express

7:30-7:50pm: Stein Hoisting preliminary for men and women

7:50-8:20pm: Yodelers

8:20-8:40pm: Stein Hoisting preliminary for men and women

8:40-9:20pm: Sonnenschein Express

9:20-10pm: Yodelers

Saturday, Oct 21

7-8:45am: Registration for 5K and 10K

9am: Kia 10K Cross Country Challenge

9:30am: 5K starts

10am-noon: Volksmarch, no registration required

10am-8pm: Children’s activities , including hay rides, quad jump, Krazy Hair, face painting, pumpkin patch, pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, library activities

, 10am-10pm: Carnival rides, f ood, and beverages available

11am-Noon: Dog contest registration

11am-5pm: Stein hoisting competition registration

Noon: Dog Contests: Best Dressed, Doggie Doppelganger, Top Dog Trick

1pm: Dachshund Derby

Noon-5pm: Pontoon Boat Rides

2pm: Keg Tossing Contest

4-11pm: Shuttle Service on post

In the Fest Tent

10am-noon: Recorded music

Noon-1pm: Yodelers

1-2pm Sonnenschein Express

2-2:45pm: Yodelers

2:45-3:05pm: Stein Hoisting preliminaries for men and women

3:05-4pm: MCoE Band

4-4:20pm: Stein Hoisting preliminaries for men and women

4:20-5:20pm: Yodelers

5:20-5:40pm: Stein Hoisting preliminaries for men and women

5:40-6:40pm: MCoE Band

6:40-7:40pm: Sonnenschein Express

7:40-8pm: Stein Hoisting Final

8-9pm: Yodelers

9-10pm: Sonnenschein Express

Sunday, Oct 22

10am-6pm: Food and beverages available, carnival rides, Quad Jump, children's activities, hay rides, pumpkin patch, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, quad jump, library activities

Noon-5pm: Pontoon boat rides

12:20-4pm: Drum circle, 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off

Fest Tent

10-11am: Recorded music

11am-noon: Non-denominational Crossroads Chapel Service

Noon-12:30pm: Recorded music

12:30-1:30pm: Sonnenschein Express

1:30-2:30pm: Yodelers

2:30-3:30pm: Sonnenschein Express

3:30-4:30pm: Yodelers

4:30-5:30pm: Sonnenschein Express

5:30-6:30pm: Recorded music

For more information on Oktoberfest 2017, click here.

